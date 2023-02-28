Cuban easternmost province hosts workshop on pediatric rare diseases





GUANTANANO, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) More than 60 health professionals will participate today in the 5th provincial workshop on pediatric rare diseases, which will be held at the Pedro Agustin Perez Children's Hospital in Guantanamo.



Dr. Lissette Cristina Dorsant Rodriguez, president of the Chapter of the Cuban Society of Pediatrics in the eastern territory, informed that they will discuss the challenges in the management of patients with rare diseases, which affect infants and adolescents in the province.



Aspects of coexistence with this type of patients and the organization of medical and non-medical services for care in times of COVID-19 pandemic will also be addressed.



The program of activities also includes lectures and the presentation of clinical cases, with the participation of renowned pediatricians, neonatologists, nurses and lab technicians from Guantanamo.



Hosted by the territorial department of Medical Genetics and the University of Medical Sciences, the workshop will be held on the occasion of the commemoration of the last day of February of the World Day for Rare Diseases, which has been celebrated worldwide since 2008.



The event aims to raise awareness and help all people with rare diseases, who should receive timely diagnosis and treatment to ensure a better quality of life.



According to the World Health Organization, more than 350 million people have one of the more than 7,000 anomalous diseases registered on the planet, a figure that represents 8% of the world's population.