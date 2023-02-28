Canada and Cuba Hold Bilateral Political Consultations





Havana, Feb 27 (ACN) Cuba and Canada are holding their 5th Political Consultation Session between their foreign ministries on Tuesday.



The two sides will address the pace of bilateral relations and identify areas of common interest to boost their agendas, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



The latest consultations between the two countries was held March 2020 in Canada, headed by former Cuban first deputy foreign minister Marcelino Medina and by Marta Morgan, Canadian deputy foreign minister.



On that occasion, the two sides addressed common interests in addressing challenges facing both nations and their willingness to keep boosting constructive dialog on differing positions.

