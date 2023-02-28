Cuba and Canada to hold 5th inter-foreign ministerial consultation session





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The 5th Session of Inter- Foreign Affairs Political Consultations between Cuba and Canada will take place February 28, in Havana, reported the Cuban foreign ministry.



According to the agency's statement, published on its website Cubaminrex, the occasion will be propitious to carry out a comprehensive review of the state of bilateral relations and identify points of common interest to boost the agenda between the two nations.



The last meeting of this kind took place in Canada on March 4, 2020, headed by Marcelino Medina Gonzalez, then first deputy foreign minister of Cuba, and Marta Morgan, Canadian deputy foreign minister.



The exchange confirmed the existence of common points of view on the opportunities and challenges facing both countries, as well as the willingness to continue developing a constructive dialogue on those issues in which different approaches are expressed, Cubaminrex said.