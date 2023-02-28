Diaz-Canel evokes Raul and Almeida's history as fighters of the Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, evoked today the trajectory of Raul Castro Ruz and Juan Almeida Bosque as fighters of the Rebel Army, on the 65th anniversary of their promotion to the rank of commander.



On Twitter, the head of state stressed that in the insurrectionary struggle in the Sierra Maestra, Raul and Almeida grew as heroes, and are examples of revolutionaries.



On February 27, 1958, Raul Castro Ruz and Juan Almeida Bosque, until then captains, were promoted to the rank of commander, with the order to lead the new guerrilla columns six and three, respectively.



Raul and Almeida had participated in decisive actions for the revolutionary triumph in Cuba, such as the assault on the Moncada Garrison (Santiago de Cuba, 1953), and the landing of the Granma (1956), which began the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra.



After his appointment as commander, Juan Almeida with 57 troops, on March 6, created in Puerto Arturo the 3rd Front Mario Muñoz, where more than 200 victorious war actions would take place in the 6,000 square kilometers it would come to cover.



At the site known as Piloto del Medio, on March 11, Raul Castro, with his 67 combatants, as well as 11 incorporated during the march, opened the 2nd Eastern Front Frank Pais, which would sustain more than 250 combat actions in the 12,000 square kilometers it came to control.



According to the Granma newspaper, the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, not only recognized the courage and loyalty of the new commanders, but also fully appreciated their high military and political leadership qualities that they would display in the territories under their command, where, together with their contribution to the victory, they knew how to gain the trust and support of the people.