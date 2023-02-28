Cuban authorities control forest fire in western Cuba





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) Forces of the Forest Ranger Corps (CGB by its Spanish acronym) and companies of the Agriculture System of Pinar del Rio controlled the forest fire of moderate proportions that occurred last Friday afternoon in the popular council Pilotos, in the municipality of Consolacion del Sur.



Andy Luis Valle Rodriguez, second chief of the CGB of the territory, explained by telephone to the Cuban News Agency that although the flames are still active, they are within the traced paths; and they are currently proceeding with the counter-guard, tied to the Las Yeguas river.

The fire started in the area known as Pinalillo, bordering the municipalities of Viñales and La Palma, and later spread to other areas, without danger to the population.



Winds of around 25 kilometers per hour, the drought and the lack of roads have hindered the actions to extinguish the fire, Valle Rodriguez added.



He detailed that they have counted on the necessary mechanized means, including a reconnaissance plane that flies over the place, and specialized forces of several organisms and entities of the western territory.



Preliminary estimates are that more than 95 hectares of conifers and other species were affected, while the causes of the incident are being investigated.



According to CGB sources, more than 40 forest fires have been reported so far this year in Pinar del Rio, and 115 in the previous year.