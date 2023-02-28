Díaz Canel described expressions of friendship with Cuba as moving





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said that the display of solidarity with Cuba and opposition to the U.S. blockade are moving and encouraging and expressed his gratitude to friends and compatriots abroad for their demonstrations of support.



Émigrés and friends of Cuba raised their voices in protest against the U.S. Cuba policy and demanded the Island to be removed from the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.



Solidarity project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of love) organizer Carlos Lazo remarked that the initiative will allow activists throughout the U.S. and in other cities around the world to take to the streets with messages in favor of the end of the economic war against Havana and the rapprochement between both peoples.



The Cuban-American professor posted on Facebook that, “If there is no caravan or event in your city, you be it!” and demanded to lift the cruel sanctions that punish and kill the Cuban people.