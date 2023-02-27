Cuba denounces manipulation by transnational media corporations





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced today the anti-Cuban manipulation campaigns and double standards of transnational corporations such as Meta, whose policy manager is an anti-Cuban Republican senator.



The minister referred to Meta’s “Adversarial Threat Report”, describing it as ideologically biased in its assertions about an alleged network of coordinated inauthentic behavior in Cuba associated to the Government.



According to the report about the fourth quarter of 2022, Meta eliminated 363 Facebook accounts, 270 Pages, 229 Groups and 72 accounts on Instagram with links to the alleged operations. It also maintains that around $100 in advertising investment was used in them. However, Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that said advertising service is unavailable to Cuba because of the U.S. blockade.



“Instead of using this argument, Meta should explain its own inauthentic and biased behavior, as it allows the use in Florida of stigmatizing and hate campaigns against Cuba,” he tweeted, “but despite those attempts to hush Cuba's voice and hide the truth invisible, the Cubans will keep defending the Revolution and its socialist system of social justice, also in the digital arena, to counter harassment and destabilizing operations”.



On November 3 last year, at the United Nations General Assembly, Rodríguez Parrilla stated that the U.S. transnationals Twitter and Meta were censoring Cuban public media and users as part of a selective and coordinated action that violates the right to free expression of Cubans and reveals the subordination of these companies to the arbitrariness of U.S. politicians.



In December, the Twitter Files confirmed that U.S. intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, the State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have direct influence in the censorship against Cuban users in social networks.