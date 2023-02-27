Update on the forest fire in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) The forest fire affecting the area of Pinares de Mayari, in the province of Holguin, is spreading rapidly due to strong winds while members of Forest Ranger Corps, firefighters and troops of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) are working hard to put it out with the help of agricultural planes and army helicopters.



According to a report of the Ministry of the Interior, the flames are spreading in the direction of the province of Santiago de Cuba.



The provincial Defense Council has also deployed bulldozers, flatbed trucks, bulk liquid carriers and other machinery to fight the flames in an area that is rich in dry vegetation after more than four months of little or no rain.



The report mentions that the province of Holguin has registered 26 wildfires so far this year.