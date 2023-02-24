Cuba Develops Software Industry amidst Challenges





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuba keeps making efforts to develop its software program industry, a sector with potential to generate export revenues and to replace imports despite ongoing international challenges like brain drain.



During a meeting of local experts in the field of the software industry, deputy Communications minister Grisel Reyes said that the local software industry counts on highly skilled professionals and the potential for exports in tune with its competitiveness.



Reyes said that 30 state companies, two technological parks and 161 private companies are contributing to the local software sector, however the industry still needs to achieve higher quality and personnel preparation to garner a place in different markets.



Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez suggested the industry to produce software programs attractive for the youths and in tune with current times and challenges, as well as with internal and international changes.



The Cuban government official stressed the interaction of state-run companies with private businesses in the sector.