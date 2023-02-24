Cuba and Dominican Republic to strengthen parliamentary ties





HAVANA, cUBA, Feb 23 (ACN) A meeting between the president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Dominican Republic with Cuba, showed the willingness to deepen bilateral relations, especially the links between the two legislative bodies.



This was reported today by the Parliament on its website, and detailed that in the exchange, which took place on Wednesday, Lazo urged to strengthen and expand inter-parliamentary ties through different initiatives, such as systematic virtual meetings and the exchange of experiences between the committees and the respective friendship groups.



Likewise, he highlighted common episodes of history that unite both Caribbean nations, and shared aspects of national current affairs, the characteristics of the Cuban political system, the consequences of the COVID˗19 pandemic and the confrontation with the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



The active legislative activity carried out by the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly, the peculiarities of the electoral process and the approval of the Family Code were other topics addressed by the president of the Cuban Parliament.



Meanwhile, the members of the Dominican Group reiterated their solidarity with Cuba and their rejection of the blockade and other sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against the Cuban people.