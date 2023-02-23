Diaz-Canel, once again, visits communities in central Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) To exchange and listen to the worries of the population, the eight Santa Clara candidates to the National Assembly of People's Power -among them Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic- visit, once again, communities of the provincial capital city.



The first stop of today's day is in the popular council of Anton Diaz, an area that also includes the settlements of Las Minas, La Gomera and La Pulga.



With some 34 square kilometers and a population of about 7,000 inhabitants, this locality, located on the outskirts of Santa Clara, has the presence of companies of great economic impact such as Apiculture, Cometal, Universal Stores and Raw Materials (the site chosen for today's exchange).