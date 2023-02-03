Western Cuban Province Registers 42 Same-Sex Marriages

Pinar del Rio, Feb 2 (ACN) Following the implementation last September of a new Family Code in Cuba, 42 same-sex marriages were registered in western Pinar del Rio province in January 2023.



Twenty-five of the marriages involved men and 17 included women, said Katiuska Gandul, official with the provincial justice office. Also registered in the province were 28 de-facto affective marriages including one same-sex couple.