All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
February Thursday

Western Cuban Province Registers 42 Same-Sex Marriages

 Pinar del Rio, Feb 2 (ACN) Following the implementation last September of a new Family Code in Cuba, 42 same-sex marriages were registered in western Pinar del Rio province in January 2023.

Twenty-five of the marriages involved men and 17 included women, said Katiuska Gandul, official with the provincial justice office. Also registered in the province were 28 de-facto affective marriages including one same-sex couple.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News