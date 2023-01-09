Diaz-Canel highlights importance of legal work for 2023 in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) 2023 will be a busy period in legal matters, but we are counting on the decisive contribution of Cuban judges, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, today.



During the ceremony for the opening of the legal year in Cuba, held at the headquarters of the People's Supreme Court (TSP by its Spanish acronym), in Havana, the president stressed that the approval of a number of legal regulations places the country at a higher moment, which demands greater quality and efficiency in the work of that body.



Diaz-Canel considered that the correct implementation of all these elements can help to increase the exercise of law, popular power, socialist democracy and other principles enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.



Ruben Remigio Ferro, president of the TSP, stressed that in the previous year, 49,389 final sentences had to be complied with and, of these, 45,334 were executed, which is equivalent to 91.8% of the total.



In 2023, the work of magistrates, judges and judicial personnel must continue focusing on strengthening their knowledge of the content of the new legal instruments and ensuring, in daily practice, strict compliance with the provisions, he said.