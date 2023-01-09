Diaz-Canel attends opening of legal year 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, takes place today, in Havana, the ceremony for the beginning of the legal year in Cuba.

The solemn ceremony, held in the hall of the People's Supreme Court, will open the activities of the body for 2023, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the System of Courts of Justice.



The ceremony was also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Secretary of Organization; Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power; Oscar Silveira Martinez, minister of justice, and other representatives of the legal sector in the country.



The opening of the legal year is a common event in most countries of the world and this tradition remained in force in Cuba until the early 70s of the last century.



This initiative reemerged in 2019 as a function of instituting a moment of social visualization and transparency in the legal work, according to specialists in the matter.