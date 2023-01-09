All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel highlights triumph of January and Freedom Caravan



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted verses written by renowned poet and décima artist Jesús Orta Ruiz (Indio Naborí) that extol the victory of January 1st and the Freedom Caravan led by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

"A jubilant cyclone of flags/and jet and maroon armbands passes by/as enthusiasm boils in balconies and sidewalks/and shouts from the frame of every window," he wrote in his Twitter account, quoting the verses of the Cuban intellectual.

Naborí, winner of the National Literature and other awards, died on December 30, 2005. His famous prose is present in prologues, essays, research on Cuban traditions, folklore, literature and an extensive journalistic work.

