Cuba advocates for a normal migratory relationship with the U.S.



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on his Twitter account that Cuba reiterates the need for full compliance with the migration agreements signed with the United States, as the only way to achieve regular, orderly and safe migratory flows between the two countries.
that "The blockade constitutes the main obstacle to Cuba's development and, therefore, deteriorates the standard of living of the Cuban people; becoming, in addition, a fundamental cause of migration".

We have repeatedly warned the U.S. government about the risks of encouraging irregular migration, with the Cuban Adjustment Act in force and the privileged and politically motivated treatment received by Cubans arriving to U.S. territory or its border, the Head of State wrote in his Twitter account.

A normal migratory relationship, which facilitates all types of travel between both countries, will contribute to drastically reduce irregular migratory flows and their harmful consequences, Díaz-Canel said in another tweet.

