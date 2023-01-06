Cuban vice president signs book of condolences for death of Benedict XVI





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, signed today in Havana the book of condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Havana for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



On behalf of the Cuban people and government, I convey the most heartfelt condolences for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, he wrote.



Cuba will always remember him with respect and gratitude for the warm feelings shown during his apostolic visit to the archipelago and his position on the issue of the blockade imposed by the United States, he added.



Along with Valdes Mesa also paid their respects Elio Rodriguez Perdomo, deputy head of the foreign relations ministry, and Gisela Garcia Rivera, director of Europe and Canada of that body.



Upon learning of the death of the Pope Emeritus, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, sent condolences to his family, the Curia and the Catholic community and decreed Official Mourning from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 5.



Benedict XVI visited Cuba in 2012, officiated masses in Santiago de Cuba and Havana and had a meeting with the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.



Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died last Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 95, and his funeral was held last Thursday, in the atrium of St. Peter's Basilica in a ceremony presided over by Pope Francis.