Cuban FM congratulates his new Venezuelan counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, extended congratulations today to Yvan Gil Pinto, who was newly appointed as Venezuela's foreign minister.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla wished success in his responsibility to his new counterpart and ratified Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening brotherly ties that bind it to the South American nation.



Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, announced the appointment of Gil Pinto expressing he was sure that he will perform this task with great professionalism.



The new Venezuelan foreign minister, in the same social network, thanked the President for his confidence and expressed his commitment to continue the path of the Bolivarian diplomacy of peace, with the inspiration of Commander Hugo Chavez.



Gil Pinto previously served as vice minister for Europe of the ministry of foreign affairs, and had been appointed as Venezuela's Chargé d'Affaires to the European Union.