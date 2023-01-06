Cuban President: We Can Overcome the Crisis Facing the Country





Havana, Jan 5 (ACN) “We must be aware that we can overcome the crisis facing the country,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez during a meeting with top authorities in the central province of Ciego de Avila.



We all have the capacity to contribute more to the revolutionary transformation of the country, Diaz-Canel noted, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party also called to study current problems and consider their contradictions as well as listen to the opinions of experts and the people.



“We must use an anti-capitalist approach of each problem by having the logics of socialist emancipation always prevail,” he stressed.



The head of state urged authorities to shake off inertia and bureaucracy and asked for larger involvement of the people in every initiative, giving no space to non-functional solutions.



Participants at the meeting addressed the need to hand in lands to farmers in a expedite manner; the also considered the need to increase local productions in the province.



This was the first provincial meeting aimed at checking actions aimed at facing the current economic and social scenario in the country.



Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and by Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales.