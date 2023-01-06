President attends ceremony for 295th anniversary of the University of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez heads today the celebrations for the 295th anniversary of the University of Havana (UH), held at the Main Lecture Hall of this higher education center.



The presence of the Cuban leader distinguishes the outstanding trajectory of the institution that has trained eminent thinkers, patriots and essential figures in the formation of our nationality and revolutionary process.



Founded on January 5, 1728, the UH—the first of its kind in Cuba and one of the first in the American continent—was recently rated 467th in the QS World University Rankings 2023, which places it as one of the best 500 universities in the world.