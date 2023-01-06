Cuban president thanks National Police on its 64th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated his appreciation and offered his congratulations to the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) on its 64th anniversary, calling its members ‘Heroes in Blue’ and praising the way they protect internal order with ethics, conscientiousness, responsibility and revolutionary honor.



Officially established on January 5, 1959 with the main mission of preserving public order, peace and safety, the PNR was born to the Rebel Police that operated in the hills of eastern Cuba during the last stages of the insurrectional struggle.



In April 1961, during the mercenary attack in Bay of Pigs, the PNR Battalion played an outstanding role in the defeat of the invading forces, organized and supported by the United States government.