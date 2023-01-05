All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Housing construction continues in western Cuba

 

PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) On September 27, Hurricane Ian laid waste to Rosabel Villafranca and Katia García’s houses. However, they already have new dwellings in the settlement allocated to the victims in this province.
 
Pregnant with her third child, Rosabel is a social assistance beneficiary who lived in an area prone to flooding and now has a new home made of wooden panels that she describes as a source of joy for her and her two little ones. On her end, Katia, 53, is grateful for one of the comfortable houses given to 26 local families who suffered a similar fate that she shares today with her husband and a grandson.
 
With some 5,000 houses totally destroyed, the municipality of Pinar del Río was hardest hit by the strong winds caused by Ian, a category three hurricane.
 
 

