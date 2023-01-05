Cuba Declares Official Mourning for Passing of Pope Benedict XVI





Havana, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared official mourning for the passing on December 31st of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



The official mourning will run from 06:00 hours to 12:00 Cuba local time on January 5th according to the Official Gazette of the Republic on which the Presidential Decree was published.



During the official mourning, the Cuban flag will be flown at half-mast in all public and military institutions.



Benedict XVI expressed his affection towards the Cuban people and took a stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba by saying that efforts to build a society with far-reaching horizons, renewed and reconciliatory are affected when economic measures

imposed from abroad have a negative impact on the people, the presidential decree notes.



Cubans welcomed Benedict XVI during his pastoral visit in 2012.