US Havana Embassy Resumption of Migrant Visa Service is Correct and Necessary





Havana, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described as correct and necessary the resumption by the US embassy in Havana of the processing of migrant visas for Cuban nationals, but he criticized the fact that non-emigrant visas were not included.



On his Twitter account, Minster Rodriguez said that not including non-emigrant visas hinders family visits and cultural, sports and scientific exchange, for which Cuba is open.



The Foreign Minister denounced that as far as the US economic, commercial and financial blockade is in force along, high-pressure measures and the privileged treatment of Cubans at the US borders, it will be difficult to lower irregular migration.



In November 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio met with Rena Bitter, US State Department Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs and Ur Mendoza, director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, with the objective to discuss the expansion of consular services at the US embassy in Havana.



During that meeting, participants announced that as of January 4, 2023, the US embassy here would resume the processing of immigrant visas, a service suspended since 2017.



Cossio reiterated the significance of resuming the services and confirmed Cuba’s willingness to contribute the necessary steps for full operations. Cuba alerted about the repercussion of US restrictions on illegal migration and called for a legal, orderly and safe migration.

