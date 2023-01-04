All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba highlights achievements in Special Education on its 61 anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Jorge Luis Perdomo, Cuban deputy prime minister, highlighted today the achievements of Special Education in the country, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of this program for children, adolescents and young people with special educational needs.
On Twitter, the official defined this method of teaching, an initiative of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, as a work of infinite love.

In commemoration of the date, Martha del Carmen Mesa, president of the Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, stated on the same social network that this initiative marked forever the defenses of human rights in Cuban territory.

Before the triumph of the Revolution, on January 1, 1959, Cuba only had eight schools dedicated to this work that served around 134 children, and currently there are 357 centers attending 35,607 students.

Special Education is conceived as a system of educational institutions, modalities of attention, resources, special services, professional supports and extension channels for children, adolescents and young people with special educational needs, their families, teachers and the community.
 
 

