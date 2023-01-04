Diaz-Canel regrets deaths in traffic accidents





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented the deaths occurred in recent hours in the country as a result of traffic accidents and offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, while calling on drivers to be extremely careful on the road.



On the morning of December 28, a bus crashed into a tree in the province of Matanzas, killing four people on the spot and injuring another 45; on January 1, a truck overturned on the access bridge of the Havana-Pinar del Río highway, injuring 12 people; and on Monday, a bus carrying teachers from the province of Guantánamo who were working in Havana also overturned while travelling through that region, an accident that left 4 passengers dead and 28 injured.



