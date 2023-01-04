Cuba, a paradigm of solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan. 3 (ACN) If something stands out in Cuba's legacy to the world throughout the revolutionary period, it is solidarity, and the year 2022 was not an exception in terms of writing pages of glory in that respect, as friends from other countries decided to repay Cuba’s contribution to humanity despite the myriad sanctions and fierce persecution of anyone who sympathizes with the cause of the Caribbean nation.



International cooperation found ways to get around the siege, intensified during the hard moments of the COVID-19 pandemic and, in passing, to remind the U.S. government that Cuba is not alone, as evidenced by the summary of the year presented by Fernando González Llort, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), where he points out that the Cuba solidarity movement blossomed in the midst of huge challenges imposed by scarcity, risks and threats, but marked by a great moral, ethical and political commitment.



ICAP maintains links with 1,649 friendship associations in 150 countries and 73 associations of graduates in 62 countries, in addition to the crucial contribution of Cubans living abroad, he pointed out, and highlighted the work of groups such as the Bridges of Love Platform, the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network, Unblock Cuba, the People's Summit in Los Angeles, the initiative "From Australia to Cuba with Love", and the overwhelming support of the international community to the Cuban resolution Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba, submitted in November to the United Nations General Assembly and supported by the favorable vote of 185 countries.



The pro-Cuba mobilizations around the world were not just against the genocidal U.S. blockade, but also based on demands to remove Cuba from the controversial list of State sponsors of terrorism; the return of the illegally occupied US naval base in Guantanamo, and the defense of Cuban medical cooperation in other countries.



Recent disasters such as the accidents at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana and the fire at the supertanker base in Matanzas province, as well as Hurricane Ian, had an immediate response in the form of a far-reaching international campaign of solidarity in 51 countries to collect funds and send food and medical supplies to the island, among other donations amounting to more than 821,000 euros in value.



During 2022, Cuba promoted peace and sovereignty, an effort marked by the visit of the executive secretary of the World Peace Council; the 7th International Seminar on Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases; the work as Regional Coordinator of America-Caribbean; and the participation in the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council, held in Vietnam. Cuba also welcomed friends from 56 nations, including six international solidarity brigades.



In 2023, ICAP will keep strengthening the solidarity movement by hosting the 5th International Conference for World Balance in January, the traditional International Conference of Solidarity with Cuba in April, and the Caribbean Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba in July, among other events.



Even if imperialist hostility will be part of this 65th Year of the Triumph of the Revolution, cooperation and fraternity are on the horizon. Commander in Chief Fidel Castro said at the United Nations in 1979 that bombs cannot kill the just rebellion of the peoples. In the same way, no sanction or attack can hush the voices of the humble of the planet that pin their hopes on the socialist project and its promise of a better future. Such are the banners that Cuba holds up to the world and will never drop regardless of the circumstances.



