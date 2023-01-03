Cuban President: 2022, A Tough Year, We Resisted, Created and Built





Havana, Dec 30 (ACN) In a tough year we resisted, created and built; that is, we kept on with creative resistance, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a visit Friday to a company developing Biotech Computing and Medicine Products.



As part of a second day of visits to places of economic and social interest, as well as neighborhoods, the head of state arrived at the institution, part of the BioCubaFarma pharmaceutical conglomerate.



At the scientific institution, Diaz-Canel inaugurated a plant producing facemasks, funded by the European Union and with participation of the Pan-American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.

It’s very nice to attend the setting up of this plant in the eve of the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Diaz-Canel told company workers.



The plant was originally set up on the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro with the aim of implementing projects to achieve technological sovereignty to the island.



Under the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals with the Biotech Computing and Medicine institution designed the Combiovent lung ventilator which will be submitted to tests early in 2023 in three Havana healthcare centers.



The head of state also visited a town called La Corbata in western Havana where several social works are underway. He admired the transformation of a neighborhood which was practically in ruins months ago, but now the people will enjoy a cultural and technological center, a playground, library, a movie theater and other social facilities.



He also visited other neighborhoods in the western section of Havana to take a first-hand look at different construction projects, including schools, healthcare centers, drugstores and other places.



The Cuban President was accompanied by Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez, Communist Party leader in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar and Havana’s governor Reinaldo Garcia.

