Cuba advances in the use of nuclear techniques for the efficient use of water in agriculture





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Cuba has made progress in the theoretical knowledge and application of nuclear and isotopic techniques for the efficient use of water in agriculture.



The Nuclear Communicators Network (RECNUC by its Spanish acronym) reported that the country showed its results in this field, during a recent meeting in digital format, which was the last evaluation of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Latin American and Caribbean Region (ARCAL).



It noted that its coordinator is the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), under the title Improving Livelihoods through Increased Water Use Efficiency Associated with Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Strategies in Agriculture.



A representation from the Center for Environmental Studies of Cienfuegos(central Cuba) participated in the meeting along with colleagues from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Costa Rica, RECNUC added.



There were also achievements in the calibration and validation of the AquaCrop model, used in herbaceous crops to optimize irrigation.



AquaCrop is a crop growth simulation model developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to address food security and assess the impact of climate change.



ARCAL's initiative made it possible to increase the analytical capabilities of the participating institutions, both through classroom and online training and the equipment received, which are essential for carrying out research activities and useful for future projects.



