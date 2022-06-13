Cuba's Attorney General Office details criminal proceedings for July 11 riots





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR by its Spanish acronym) continues updating the population on the legal response to the events of July 11, 2021, which violated the constitutional order and the stability of the Socialist State.

On its website, the FGR published that after the term for the accused or the Prosecutor to file appeals against the sentences issued, in exercise of their legal right, or because these have been resolved, we inform that, up to now, the Prosecutor's Office has been notified by the People's Courts of 76 sentences that have become final.

A total of 381 persons, including 16 young people between 16 and 18 years of age, were sentenced, mainly for crimes of sedition; sabotage; robbery with force and violence; assault; contempt of court and public disorder.

A total of 297 defendants were sentenced to imprisonment, based on the seriousness and circumstances in which the events occurred and their personal behavior. For the crime of sedition, 36 defendants were sentenced to between 5 and 25 years of imprisonment.

To 84 defendants, the sanction of imprisonment was subsidized by other alternative penalties that do not imply -in principle, under the condition of good conduct-, their prison admission, being available for them correctional work with and without confinement, and limitation of freedom; in this decision are included 15 of the 16 to 18 years old youths.

At this time, the process of execution of the firm sanctions imposed is to begin, and during their enforcement, to ensure that the educational, coercive and preventive purposes of these sanctions are achieved, the reinforcement of values, the rectification of the behavior of those sanctioned and their social reintegration.