Cuba implements new road safety measures for summer





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) New measures to reinforce safety in Cuba's automobile traffic, in view of the upcoming summer months, have been implemented by the National Traffic Directorate and the Road Safety Commission.

Reynaldo Becerra Acosta, secretary general of the National Road Safety Commission (CNSV by its Spanish acronym), told Cubadebate that among them is mandatory to carry the "summer permit" for mass transportation to recreational areas and beaches granted by the Provincial Transport

Directorate (DPT by its Spanish acronym) or the Provincial Transport Company (EPT by its Spanish acronym) in those territories where the DPT does not exist.

Likewise, vehicles for personal use will comply with this procedure, for the use of the means of transport to the aforementioned areas, included in category D (truck, micro and bus).

According to him, 300 points will be set up for breathalyzer control on access roads to the beach.

Becerra Acosta highlighted that these measures are being implemented since the new normality anticipates a greater road traffic and an increase in mass transportation of people.

According to data published in the Granma newspaper, the crash of moving vehicles continues being the most frequent type of accident in the country's accident rate.

From January to May this year, an average of 27 accidents occur daily in Cuba, two people die and 30 are injured, increasing in all cases the danger of the accidents, since every 14 of them result in one death.