Cuban civil society condemns US discriminatory policy









HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACNU) We are an empowered civil society, committed to the Revolution and dedicated to supporting the people, which is why we demand an end to the genocidal blockade of the United States and its discriminatory policy towards Cuba, said Norma Goicochea, president of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU).



In the framework of the 3rd Forum of the Cuban Civil Society Thinking Americas, held in Havana, Goicochea condemned the exclusion of social actors and representatives of Cuban institutions as participants in the 9th Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June 6-10 in the U.S. city of Los Angeles.



This is a new demonstration of the meddling of the United States, whose hostility towards the Caribbean island continues to be a failed attempt to reverse the economic, political and social system that Cubans have chosen, she stressed.



The continental meeting, Goicochea added, will address as a main theme the construction of a resilient, sustainable and equitable future, aspects to which Cuban civil society has a lot to contribute.



The Forum constitutes a space to demonstrate the empowerment of the country's social actors, discuss these issues with a critical eye, evaluate the proposals presented during the preparatory process of the Summit and send the final declarations to the organizers.



It is also the process of implementation of the Cuban economic and social development program, as well as its articulation with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, despite the effects caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.