Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Arrives in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, arrived Sunday in Cuba through Havana's Jose Marti International Airport to begin an official visit.

He was welcomed by Josefina Vidal, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with other Cuban diplomatic officials.





Upon his arrival, Skerrit expressed his pleasure to be in a land that, in spite of the difficulties and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, has known how to help other nations.





He highlighted the figure of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the continuity of the historical leader's thinking in the country's top leadership.





Coming to Cuba reinforces my commitment with the Revolution and the Cuban people in the activism in favor of the lifting of the U.S. siege against the Island, he assured.





During his stay in Cuba until next April 27, the also Minister of Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting of the Commonwealth of Dominica, will hold talks with Cuban authorities.





Both nations will celebrate 26 years of diplomatic relations on May 18, notwithstanding the bilateral ties existing since 1979, when the Free Scholarship Program began, through which young people from Dominica have graduated in Cuba in university and high school careers in different specialties.





Permanent Cuban medical collaboration in that country began in 1997 and was reinforced with the sending of brigades of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics.





Another example of cooperation is the Miracle Mission, which made it possible to operate free of charge on 2,400 patients from that sister nation with eye problems.





The donation of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Dominica, through an offer of 72 thousand doses, made in January to the Caribbean Community and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, respectively, constituted a modest contribution by Cuba to achieve the prompt immunization of the region.