Cuban Universities will Open in-person 2022 School Year on April 18





Havana, April 12 (ACN) After over two years under the COVID-19 impact, Cuban higher education centers will kick off the 2022 in-person school year on April 18 for 35 weeks.



The director of the Under-graduate Professional Training at the Higher Education Ministry, Deysi Fraga said in a prime-time television show on Tuesday that this will be a different course which will focus on making universities a space for permanent development.



The school year will run till February 2023, when other preparation courses will take place, said the official who noted that plans include a closer relationship between the universities and the local production and service sectors, so to guarantee a stronger social impact by the higher education centers.



Some priorities include the participation of university students in local community projects and foster innovation.