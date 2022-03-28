Diaz-Canel congratulates Turkmenian president on electoral victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated his Turkmenian counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on his recent election as head of that Central Asian country.



Carlos Valdés, Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan, informed on Monday that the Cuban president sent a congratulatory message to Berdimuhamedov wishing him success in the performance of his high responsibilities and stating Cuba's will to strengthen friendly relations between the two nations.



As the new head of state of Turkmenistan took office on March 19, he declared his government's commitment to neutrality and good neighborliness in matters of foreign policy.



Son of the former Turkmenian head of state, Gurbangulý Berdymujamédov, Serdar Berdimuhamedov won the presidential race with 72.97% of the 3,362,052 million votes cast.