Last day of Informatica 2022 to focus on technological sovereignty and crypto-businesses





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The last scientific day of the 18th International Convention and Fair Informatica 2022 will dedicate today two panels to crypto-business, Blockchain technology and the adoption of open source software for technological sovereignty.



The first meeting, which will be held at the Havana Convention Center, will be part of the First International Workshop The Software Industry: Trends and Best Practices and will be led by Miguel Katrib Mora, coordinator of the Blockchain Group of the Institute of Cryptography of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana.



The main objectives of this event will be to analyze the importance of cryptography for security, the existence of the blockchain concept and the innovative nature of this technology for the software industry.



In the second one, on the other hand, Cuban and foreign experts will participate in topics related to open source software and open hardware.



On its closing day, Informatica 2022 will host other panels and round tables such as those dedicated to cyberfraud, telecommunications services in Cuba and Big Data and Artificial Intelligence at the service of society.



Researchers, managers and officials of communications in the nation will assess in that space the importance of digital governance in the implementation of public policies and the role of Cuban observatories in the information society.