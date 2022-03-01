Cuba expresses its political will to confront any discriminatory expression





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Cuba declares its vocation and the political will of our government to energetically confront any discriminatory expression, said today on Twitter the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, marking the Day of Zero Discrimination.



On that social media, Diaz-Canel, recognized that all such expressions are harmful to human dignity.



As part of the political will of the island to avoid any form of discrimination, Article 42 of the current Constitution states that all persons are equal before the law, receive the same protection and treatment from the authorities and enjoy the same rights, freedoms and opportunities, without any discrimination.



March 1st is celebrated as Zero Discrimination Day, a date that recognizes the right of all people to live a full and productive life with dignity.