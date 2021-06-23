Cuba celebrates World Rainforest Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) highlighted on Twitter that today is the World Rainforest Day.



The Cuban entity recalled the importance of forests for the world and especially for the country, since those natural resources are responsible for providing different environmental services, including the production of dioxygen (O2), and the filtering of rainwater to the subsoil recharging aquifers.

CITMA added that forests produce organic matter and maintain fertile soils, as well as being home to many animals.

Cuba has diverse forests, most of which are characterized by very marked periods of rain and drought.