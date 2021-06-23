All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
June Wednesday

Cuba celebrates World Rainforest Day



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) highlighted on Twitter that today is the World Rainforest Day.

The Cuban entity recalled the importance of forests for the world and especially for the country, since those natural resources are responsible for providing different environmental services, including the production of dioxygen (O2), and the filtering of rainwater to the subsoil recharging aquifers.
CITMA added that forests produce organic matter and maintain fertile soils, as well as being home to many animals.
Cuba has diverse forests, most of which are characterized by very marked periods of rain and drought.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News