Cuban authorities congratulate Cuban economists and accountants





HAVANA, Jun 14 (ACN) Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Cuban deputy prime minister and minister of economy and planning, congratulated the members of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC by its Spanish acronym) on the occasion of today's 42nd anniversary of its founding.



On Twitter Gil Fernandez said that times are challenging and the contribution of ANEC is essential to advance the economic and social development of the country.



On the same social media, Ramon Labanino, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and vice president of ANEC, celebrated the anniversary of the Association on Monday.



ANEC plays an important role in advising national and territorial strategies and policies, based on the potential of its scientific societies and has the capacity to gather national and international experts for reflection and debate on contemporary issues of development and the international economy.



Founded on June 14, 1979, ANEC is a Non-Governmental Organization, of voluntary membership, with Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.



The organization is made up of economists, accountants, auditors, industrial and computer engineers, as well as other professionals with an active and direct participation in economic activity.