Cuban province hosts first International meeting on innovation





MATANZAS, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Sponsored by the Research, Projects and Engineering Company (EIPI by its Spanish acronym) of Matanzas province(western Cuba), began Thursday the first International Innovation meeting, Innovazul 2020, with the aim of promoting the exchange of ideas about post-COVID-19 challenges.



Antonio Luis Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, said that events such as Innovazul 2020 boost the possibility of a greater insertion of Cuba in the international market, regarding the export of services that generate income for the economic development of the country.



Carricarte recognized the existence of great potentialities in the country that, with better exploitation and more integral projects, will contribute to the adequate use of hydraulic resources in order to foster food production.

With the presence of more than 200 participants, 30 institutions and 11 collaborating countries, Innovazul 2020 will be extended until December 5th with a 100% online program, in correspondence with the current situation imposed by the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.