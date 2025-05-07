Diaz-Canel in Moscow as part of official visit to Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) As part of his official visit to Russia, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived today in Moscow, after completing a two-day agenda in St. Petersburg.



This was announced by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), in a message on X where he stressed that during his stay in St. Petersburg he visited sites of interest for scientific-technical cooperation.



In Moscow, the Cuban head of state will attend, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the parade for the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics over Nazi Germany (May 9, 1945).



"The capital of Russia looks radiant, overflowing with symbols alluding to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism," the president wrote.



Diaz-Canel arrived in St. Petersburg on Sunday at the head of a delegation of his country, which also included foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Emilio Lozada Garcia, member of the CPC Central Committee and head of its international relations department, and the minister of foreign trade and investment, Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga.



During his stay in that port city, Diaz-Canel held official talks with the Governor, Alexander Beglov, and visited scientific and technological centers.



Likewise, the Cuban delegation paid tribute, at the Piskaryovskoy Cemetery, to the victims of the bombing and famine caused by the siege of Leningrad, and to the soldiers who died defending the city.



Diaz-Canel's official visit to Russia also coincides with the 65th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, which will be celebrated on May 8.