Cuba denounces expansion of Israel's operations against Gaza





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, denounced today the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza, which is part of a plan approved on Monday by the security cabinet in Tel Aviv.



Cuban diplomat affirmed on X that this project foresees the “conquest” and control of territories, as well as the internal displacement of the majority of the Palestinian population.



The measure violates International Humanitarian Law, will increase genocide and will hinder access to humanitarian aid, Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out.



According to international press agencies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that it would be an intensive plan to achieve his goal of defeating Hamas.



Netanyahu noted that the project includes the “conquest” of Palestinian territory and a new pressure for its residents to leave it, which would involve the displacement of some two million Palestinians from Gaza to the south.



Also, after nine weeks of a total blockade on the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, Tel Aviv is attempting to impose an aid mechanism controlled by the Israeli army.



According to UN spokespersons, the design presented reinforces military control over vital supplies as a pressure tactic, forcing civilians to move to risky areas to receive aid.