Cuban President Visits Russian Scientific Centers





Havana, May 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is paying an official visit to Russia which has included a tour of scientific and technology centers in the city of Saint Petersburg, which are of significance for bilateral cooperation relations.



Accompanied by Saint Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov, Diaz-Canel visited Vertex pharmaceutical company in the special economic zone of the city. The Cuban president was briefed about the line of production which includes from important medications to cosmetics.



Diaz-Canel and Beglov addressed issues related to bilateral cooperation in areas like the pharmaceutical industry. The Cuban head of state proposed the resumption of the exchange on technology, given the significant potential in both nations to develop research, and joint production of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.



The Cuban president invited representatives of Saint Petersburg pharmaceutical companies to visit Cuban pharmaceutical centers and attend scientific events here.



The Cuban head of state told his Russian host that the island has a special development zone in the Mariel locality where biotech companies are currently working.



He said the Mariel zone hosts companies producing the vaccine against hepatitis, as well as the Heberprot-P, a medication to treat diabetic foot, along other pharmaceuticals.



Diaz-Canel’s visit advance bilateral dialog towards cooperation between Russia and Cuba.