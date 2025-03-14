Cuban FM ratifies his country's commitment to Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and minister of foreign relations, paid on Thursday a courtesy visit to Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, whom he congratulated on his recent election as the new chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission.



In a message on X, the Cuban diplomat said that, during the meeting, he stressed the high importance that Cuba attaches to that organization and its commitment to continue strengthening cooperation with Africa.



On Thursday, Cuban foreign minister expressed Cuba's interest in boosting bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia in areas such as agriculture, education, health, biotechnology and water resources during a meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali, prime minister of that African country.



Also during the day, Rodriguez Parrilla spoke with Adam Farah, deputy PM of Ethiopia, as part of his official visit to that African nation.



The official visit to Ethiopia takes place within the framework of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, established on July 18, 1975.



Cuban FM arrived on Wednesday in Addis Ababa from South Africa, where he began a tour of African countries, which will take him to Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.