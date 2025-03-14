All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
14
March Friday

Cuban President Hails Electoral Victory of Belize Political Party



 Havana, March 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President congratulated Belize’s Premier John Briceno for the victory of his political party at the country’s general elections.

An X message by Diaz-Canel ratified the willingness of Cuba to keep deepening bilateral relations of cooperation and solidarity.

The general elections in Belize on March 12 consolidated the leadership of the People’s United Party (PUP) and Briceno was reelected as Prime Minister.

The PUP also took the overwhelming majority in Parliament—26 out of 31 seats.

