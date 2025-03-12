Cuba condemns CIA's implication in meddling activities





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, condemned today the implication of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in terrorist acts, assassinations against leaders of several countries and coups d'état.



On X, Cuban diplomat affirmed that the history of this US government entity in the organization of these actions is "brutal and extensive".



He pointed out that recent disqualified documents confirm the CIA's involvement in the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and independence leader.



On February 24, 1966, there was the coup d'état of Nkrumah, who focused on establishing the economic and social bases for the future of the country, and had also played a key role in the liberation of other African countries.



Ghana was the first Sub-Saharan African country with which Cuba established diplomatic ties, in 1959.