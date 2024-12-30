Cubans will not pay visa fees to travel to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) In a congratulatory message for the new year and the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, Mr. Hua Xin, Chinese ambassador to the island, announced that, as of January 1, Cuban citizens will not have to pay fees for a visa to travel to the Asian country, except in cases of urgent visa arrangements.



In his post on X, the diplomat expressed his admiration for the hospitality, kindness, diligence and patriotism of the Cuban people and underscored his belief that Cuba will have a brighter future.



"Cuba joined our great Brics family as a partner country, and several important projects between the two countries have made significant progress," he noted in the message.



Mr. Hua Xin also remarked that in 2025 Cuba and China will celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations and reasserted his willingness to promote friendly relations between the two nations.