Cuba condemns Israeli attack on Yemen airport





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau and head of the Cuban foreign affairs ministry, condemned the Israeli attack on the airport of Sana'a in Yemen.



On X, the Cuban diplomat explained that the attack caused several victims and also put at risk the life of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as WHO and United Nations personnel.



Israel continues to use its international impunity to commit crimes anywhere in the Middle East, said Rodriguez Parrilla on the social network.



From his X account, Dr. Tedros Adhanom reported that as they were about to board a flight from Sana'a, the airport was bombed.



One of the crew members of his plane was injured, and at least two people were reported killed at the airport.



The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge a few meters away and the runway were damaged.



The WHO representative had concluded a mission today to negotiate the release of UN staff detainees and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in Yemen.