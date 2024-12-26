President of Cubasol hails the Group’s workforce





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) “Cubasol Business Group’s human capital is the main resource of the entity to cope with the complex challenges facing our country and pave the way for a better future”, said its president Luis Martínez de Armas on the eve of the Group's tenth anniversary.



“It is a privilege to have almost 20,000 employees nationwide who are committed to the tourism sector, which compels us to search for alternatives to make visitors feel as good as possible during their stay in Cuba”, he stressed.



The Group recently launched the campaign "Crecemos Juntos" (Growing together) to motivate domestic customers and send a message of unity, teamwork and family as the main feature of the entity.



Attached to the Ministry of Tourism and made up of the companies Cubagolf, Transtur, Turarte, Caracol, Palmares, and Marinas y Náuticas Marlin, Cubasol was established on March 2, 2025 and has since become an undisputed leader in extra-hotel and real estate services.