Cuba Regrets Human Loss Caused by Storm in Mozambique





Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the loss of human life and property damage caused by cyclone Chido in Mozambique.



On his X account, Rodriguez extended his condolences to the people and government of the African nation and to the relatives of the victims in particular.



The storm reportedly claimed 75 lives in Mozambique, and others in the overseas French territory of Mayotte and in the Republic of Malawi, where the storm blew 260-km-per-hour winds. Some 330 thousand citizens were affected by the natural phenomenon.



Chido has been considered by experts the strongest storm to hit the area in the past 90 years. The total damage inflicted is still to be assessed.