All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
December Saturday

Cuba Regrets Human Loss Caused by Storm in Mozambique



 Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the loss of human life and property damage caused by cyclone Chido in Mozambique.

On his X account, Rodriguez extended his condolences to the people and government of the African nation and to the relatives of the victims in particular.

The storm reportedly claimed 75 lives in Mozambique, and others in the overseas French territory of Mayotte and in the Republic of Malawi, where the storm blew 260-km-per-hour winds. Some 330 thousand citizens were affected by the natural phenomenon.

Chido has been considered by experts the strongest storm to hit the area in the past 90 years. The total damage inflicted is still to be assessed.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News